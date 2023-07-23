Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 204 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

