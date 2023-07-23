Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 975 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

