Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 350 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.