Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 350 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.