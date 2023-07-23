Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.