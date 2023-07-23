Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TARO opened at $38.00 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARO. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

