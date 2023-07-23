Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $31,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lemonade by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

