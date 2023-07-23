Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $34,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.43 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

