Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $57,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

