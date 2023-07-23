Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $74,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.