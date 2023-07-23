Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,523 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 504,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

CLBT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

