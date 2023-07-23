Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 298,224 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

