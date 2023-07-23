Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

