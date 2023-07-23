Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 820,172 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

