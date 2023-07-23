Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,805 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.