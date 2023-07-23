Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $39,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $113.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

