Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $46,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

TTC opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

