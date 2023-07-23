Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,036,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

