HC Wainwright Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

