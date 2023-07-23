Head-To-Head Analysis: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) vs. Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83 Ambac Financial Group $363.00 million 1.73 $521.00 million $10.65 1.30

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lancashire and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lancashire presently has a consensus price target of $693.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,512.84%. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 109.98% 46.53% 5.91%

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Lancashire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

