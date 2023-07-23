HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Featured Articles

