Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Stock Down 6.5 %

Herc stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

