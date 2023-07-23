Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. 77,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 248,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 91,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $613.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

