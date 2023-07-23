Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAF opened at $2,120.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,995.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $1,113.55 and a 12-month high of $2,264.58.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

