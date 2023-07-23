Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,296.79 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.19 million and approximately $9,296.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00016126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.92 or 1.00024429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82355072 USD and is up 11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,297.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.