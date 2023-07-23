Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

HIW opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 882,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 826,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

