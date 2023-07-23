Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $30.70. Hilltop shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 63,094 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

