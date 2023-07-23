Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY23 guidance at $13.00-13.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $333.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $192.45 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

