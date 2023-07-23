iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Desjardins currently has C$95.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.39.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$93.60 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$63.78 and a 1 year high of C$93.86. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.5355304 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

