IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

IAG opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

