Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Ichor worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.44 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

