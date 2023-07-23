Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

