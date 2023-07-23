Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,780 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,882,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

