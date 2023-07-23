Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 482 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.59.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.53 and its 200 day moving average is $267.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total value of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,640.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

