Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,544 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $270.37.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

