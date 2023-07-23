Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

