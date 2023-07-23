Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 46.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

