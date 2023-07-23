Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after buying an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

