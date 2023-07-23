Ieq Capital LLC Buys 11,729 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.