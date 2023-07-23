Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

URI stock opened at $450.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.97 and a 200-day moving average of $400.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

