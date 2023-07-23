Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average of $237.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

