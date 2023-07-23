Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RBA opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.