Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,406 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

