Ieq Capital LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,807 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

