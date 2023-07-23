Ieq Capital LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

