Ieq Capital LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $269.59 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average is $235.61.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

