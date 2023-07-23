Ieq Capital LLC Has $937,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

