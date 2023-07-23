Ieq Capital LLC Invests $885,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.