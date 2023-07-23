Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VMware by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

