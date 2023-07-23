Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
