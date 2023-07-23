Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.